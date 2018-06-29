Reports of water outages across Laois town as heatwave continues
Water use fell in Laois after billing started.
There are numerous reports on social media of water outages in a Laois town.
Homes in many areas of Portarlington seem to have lost water supply on Friday afternoon.
People are sharing the lcoations of water outages on the People of Port Facebook page.
Some of the areas that are reported to be experiencing water outages so far include Treascon, parts of Cathair na gcapall, St Josephs Terrace, Clanmalire Crescent, Gracefeild Road, Castlegate, Millbrook Manor, Kilmalogue Park, Ballymorris Manor, Bog road/Tullamore road, Lansdowne Court, Shandra Woods, Station Road, Avondale, Assumpta Terrace, Church View, Na Cluainte, Riverside, Bishopswood and Patrick Street.
The Leinster Express has contacted Irish Water in relation to this and is awaiting a reply.
There are no planned notices of a water outage in Portarlington on the Irish Water website or social media.
@IWCare is there a problem with the water supply for Portarlington Laois/Offaly? Nearly whole town has no water!!!— SABRINA CULLEN (@CULLENSABRINA) June 29, 2018
@IWCare water out in portarlington station road area. Any update?— Anthony Quigley (@antoquig13) June 29, 2018
Water conservation is needed due to an increase in the demand for water due to the current dry spell and reducing water levels in the Wolfhill Reservoir in Co Laois.
Irish Water is advising customers in The Swan, Wolfhill, Mayo and Doonane Co. Laois that due to increased water demand from customers on The Swan Public Water Supply Scheme, treated water levels in the Wolfhill Reservoir have fallen, requiring Irish Water to continue to impose nightly planned water outages from 10 pm to 6 am to allow treated water levels in Wolfhill Reservoir to recover.
This water restriction will impact customers in The Swan, Wolfhill, Mayo and Doonane Co. Laois and will remain in place until water levels in the reservoir restore.
As the warm weather continues, the demands on water supplies is outstripping the supply in several areas around the country with increased demand at 10% above normal or more.
Irish Water’s Drought Management Team continues to meet daily and is monitoring water supplies and demand around the country.
This work is coordinated daily through our three regional teams and the 31 local authorities operating the system.
Local authority crews have been on the ground managing supplies, trying to control pressures and in critical schemes managing restrictions on night use to try to protect critical day-time use.
Crews are busy identifying and fixing leaks to try to take pressure of the system and Irish Water wants to recognise and acknowledge the efforts that are being made.
Irish Water has also mobilised tankers across the country to fill reservoirs that are most at risk to protect water supplies and ensure customers have access to water.
