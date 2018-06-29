Reports of water outages across Laois town as heatwave continues

There are numerous reports on social media of water outages in a Laois town.

Homes in many areas of Portarlington seem to have lost water supply on Friday afternoon.

People are sharing the lcoations of water outages on the People of Port Facebook page.

Some of the areas that are reported to be experiencing water outages so far include Treascon, parts of Cathair na gcapall, St Josephs Terrace, Clanmalire Crescent, Gracefeild Road, Castlegate, Millbrook Manor, Kilmalogue Park, Ballymorris Manor, Bog road/Tullamore road, Lansdowne Court, Shandra Woods, Station Road, Avondale, Assumpta Terrace, Church View, Na Cluainte, Riverside, Bishopswood and Patrick Street.

The Leinster Express has contacted Irish Water in relation to this and is awaiting a reply.

There are no planned notices of a water outage in Portarlington on the Irish Water website or social media.

@IWCare is there a problem with the water supply for Portarlington Laois/Offaly? Nearly whole town has no water!!! — SABRINA CULLEN (@CULLENSABRINA) June 29, 2018

@IWCare water out in portarlington station road area. Any update? — Anthony Quigley (@antoquig13) June 29, 2018