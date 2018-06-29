Prison staff in Portlaoise given water saving orders during heatwave

Prison staff in Portlaoise have been urged to use water carefully at all times especially during the heatwave.

Upwards of 1,000 staff and prisoners use facilities at Portlaoise's two prisons. Portlaoise is one of the towns Irish Water has put on an 'at risk' list.

The Irish Prison Service confirmed that it have discussed water conservation with Irish Water.

"The Irish Prison Service would be a significant water user in mainly a domestic capacity ie for cooking meals, personal hygiene and cleaning.

"Our Building Services Division have communicated with all staff the need to use water carefully at all times but especially during the ongoing period of hot weather.

"We will continue to engage with Irish Water in this regard," said statement from the Prison Service.

Meanwhile, another large user of water in Portlaoise confirmed that it will not be drawing its supply from Irish Water's supply.

Irish Rail's depot on the town's outskirts handles the maintenance and cleaning of many commuter trains that serve Dublin.

Irish Rail confirmed to the Leinster Express that it has a purpose built well, so it does not impact on the public water supply.

Irish Water said it has been in contact with Irish Rail, the Irish Prison Service and other big users in relation to supply.