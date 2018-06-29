Laois fire units called out to gorse fire

A number of Fire units from Abbeyleix and Portarlington are assisting units from Kildare Fire Service in battline a gorse fire at Roseberry, Newbridge this Friday afternoon.

Kildare County Council are advising the public to avoid this area and says that a vast majority of Kildare's fire resources are engaged in this incident at the present time.

Separately, a fire is blocking Laois Dublin Limerick M7 motorway in Laois.