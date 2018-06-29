BREAKING: Fire blocking Laois Dublin Limerick M7 motorway

Laois Dublin Limerick M7 motorway blocked in Laois due to fire

The M7 Dublin Limerick motorway in Laois was blocked on Friday afternoon southbound at J21 Borris-in-Ossory as emergency services dealt with a grass fire at the side of the road.  

Caution is advised in both northbound and southbound carriageway on that stretch in case visibility is reduced by smoke. The situation is ongoing. 