BREAKING: Fire blocking Laois Dublin Limerick M7 motorway

The M7 Dublin Limerick motorway in Laois was blocked on Friday afternoon southbound at J21 Borris-in-Ossory as emergency services dealt with a grass fire at the side of the road.

Caution is advised in both northbound and southbound carriageway on that stretch in case visibility is reduced by smoke. The situation is ongoing.

June 29, 2018

Separately, A number of Fire units from Abbeyleix and Portarlington are assisting units from Kildare Fire Service in battline a gorse fire at Roseberry, Newbridge this Friday afternoon.

Kildare County Council are advising the public to avoid this area and says that a vast majority of Kildare's fire resources are engaged in this incident at the present time.