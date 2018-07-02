Number of water outages across Laois

Water outages are expected to affect homes across Laois on Monday and in the following days.

Irish Water has said that leak detection works may cause supply disruptions in Portlaoise to Mountmellick Road, Ballyfin Road, Fair Green South, Fair Green North, Kyletalesha, Clonreher, Portlaoise and surrounding areas in Laois.

Works have an estimated completion time of 6:00 am on July 4.

Reservoir maintenance may cause supply disruptions to Stradbally and surrounding areas in Laois. These works are scheduled to take place from 9am on 2 July to 4pm on 3 July.

Step testing works may cause supply disruptions to Meelick, Portlaoise and surrounding areas in Laois.

Works are scheduled to take place nightly from 11pm on 2 July until 5:30am on 4 July.

In order to preserve reservoir levels, Irish Water says supply may be disrupted to Portarlington, Sandy Row, Whitefields and surrounding areas in Laois.

Restrictions are in place till further notice.