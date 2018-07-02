Laois fire service appeal to smokers after roadside fire

Laois fire crews attended a number of roadside grass fires over the last couple of days as the heatwave sizzled in Ireland.

Crews attended a grass fire at the side of the M7 motorway at J21 Borris-in-Ossory last Friday.

Fire blocking Laois Dublin Limerick M7 motorway.

Following this, Laois County Fire and Rescue issued an appeal to smokers via social media.

"Smokers please refrain from throwing ash and the cigarette butts out of cars - with the dry weather vegetation is in a highly combustible state and all it takes is a spark to ignite.

"Please think before you flick that cigarette."

Portlaoise fire crews also attended a shed fire in a housing estate in Portlaoise last week after rubbish was burned in a vacant house at night.

WATCH: Fire in Laois housing estate.