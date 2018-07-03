HSE plan an extension and entrance work at a Laois hospital

The Health Service Executive (HSE) is planning to develop an extension at St. Fintan’s Hospital in Portlaoise.

A notice of planning permission for St. Fintan's Hospital, Portlaoise outlines plans to build a new two storey extension within the existing external courtyard on the north side of the main building.

The St Fintan’s Hospital building is a protected structure.

The plans also outline the intention to build a new single storey extension to accommodate a new plant room within the same courtyard, general refurbishment works on the north side of the main building on ground and first floor.

There are further plans to remove an existing Tusla external door, ramps and barrier and replacing it with a new entrance with existing windows removed and new openings created to accommodate new entrance doors and side windows.

A new pedestrian boulevard at the front of the main building and all associated site works including ancillary car parking to the west of the main building are also in the plans.

This comes as the building of a treatment centre for drug and other addictions is underway near the Dublin Road entrance to St. Fintan’s Hospital in Portlaoise which has cost nearly €3 million to build in health service spending.

The centre is due to be built by the end of 2018 and will be fully operational in early 2019. It will expand significantly in both scale and scope of service provided from Coote Street Portlaoise. It is will also have regional remit for addicts from around the midlands.