Possible Laois Hosepipe Ban: Everything you need to know

Irish Water has said hosepipe bans are likely in parts of Laois in the coming week and it may extend to further counties.

Kilkenny and Limerick may also see the ban put in place this week as it is already active in Dublin, parts of Wicklow and Kildare since Monday.

The ban was put in place in an effort to conserve water as Ireland faces a drought situation due to the ongoing heatwave.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow drought warning for Ireland until Friday, July 6.

The Water Conservation Order for the Greater Dublin Area is in place until July 31 but Irish Water will keep the situation under review and may have to extend the period of time the Order is in place. It is likely that similar orders will be brought in over the coming weeks on other schemes.

Based on modelling previous dry years, and allowing for how dry the ground is at the moment, it is important to maximise conservation of raw water now to secure needs over the coming months.

The prohibited use will apply to the use of water drawn through a hosepipe or similar for the purpose of:

watering a garden with a hose or sprinkler

cleaning a private motor-vehicle using a domestic hosepipe

cleaning a private leisure boat using a hosepipe

filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool (except when using hand held containers filled directly from a tap)

filling or maintaining a domestic pond (excluding fish ponds) using a hosepipe

filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain (with the exception of such use for commercial purposes)

use of water for filling or replenishing an artificial pond (excluding fish ponds), lake or similar application.

The purpose of these orders is to get maximum public support and engagement on minimising water use during the crisis.

Drought orders provide certain powers of enforcement which will be used to address continuing and excessive wastage of water during the crisis.

Irish Water expect the vast majority of people will adhere to the Water Conservation Order and that there will be very few prosecutions while the order is in force.

Irish Water’s primary concern is for longer term supplies in late summer and autumn.