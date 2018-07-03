LATEST WEATHER - Temperatures to reach up to 27 degrees in Ireland today

The weather forecast for the next couple of days in Ireland remains bright as the heatwave shows no sign of letting up.

According to Met Eireann, Tuesday will be warm and dry, with good sunshine and maximum temperatures of 22 to 27 degrees Celsius, coolest in coastal areas, in mostly light northeast, with sea breezes in coastal areas.

Tuesday night will be dry, with good clear intervals, but some patchy cloud will develop in southern coastal areas. Minimum temperatures 9 to 14 degrees Celsius in light northeasterly or variable breezes.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, will be warm and dry in most areas, with sunshine, but cloud will increase from the south and a few scattered showers will develop during the afternoon and evening, most likely in parts of Munster and Leinster.

Maximum temperatures 22 to 28 Celsius, in mostly light variable winds, with sea breezes developing in coastal areas.

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern with mostly dry conditions set to continue into early next week.

Any residual showers in the south will die away on Wednesday evening and most places will start the night with clear spells.

Cloud and patches of mist will advance over western parts of the country overnight, producing the odd spot of drizzle where the cloud gets thick enough. Minimum temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees with light northwest breezes developing.

Met Eireann says it will be a sunny start in the east and south on Thursday, giving way to cloudier, hazier conditions from the northwest during the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy conditions with odd spot of drizzle in northern and western parts of Connacht and Ulster will yield maximum temperatures of just 15 to 18 degrees Celsius.

By contrast, sunnier conditions in southern and eastern parts of Leinster and Munster will see highs of 25 degrees Celsius achieved.

Winds will be generally light northwesterly in direction, but eastern and southern coasts will have an onshore breeze during the afternoon.

Skies will gradually clear southeastwards on Thursday night and the temperature contrast from north to south will persist with lows ranging from around 6 or 7 degrees Celsius in the northwest to 13 or 14 degrees in the southeast.

Friday will see a return to dry, warm and mostly sunny conditions with slack winds. Maximum temperatures will be in the low to mid- twenties, coolest in coastal regions.

The weekend is looking warm and mainly sunny conditions look set to prevail throughout the weekend, with just the odd light shower possible.

Maximum temperatures potentially climbing into the high twenties in the midlands, east and south.

Next Week indications suggest that the dry, warm and settled spell will persist into the early days of next week.