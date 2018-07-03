Losing six stone for my wedding changed my life and career!

Stephanie Murphy recalls faking her excitement about becoming a bride, because of her fear of trying on weddings dresses. Her fear became so big that it caused her to have sleepless nights and she became very anxious and worried if she would ever walk down the isle feeling confident.

“I knew I had to do something because I was just not feeling great and the added weight put pressure on my whole body, the more I worried the more I ate, it was like a vicious cycle,” Stephanie recalls. So she made a decision that would change her life forever!

Stephanie Murphy joined her local Slimming World group in Portarlington on the 2nd of January 2017. She was very nervous as she entered as she thought she would be biggest person in the group. “I was blown away when I entered as I was met by my lovely consultant Pam, who really put me at ease, she told me that the weight would drop off me and that I could eat loads of my favorite foods by just cooking them differently,” Stephanie smiled recalling this feeling. “Everyone in the group was so lovely and friendly and they all shared ideas and tips to help me on my first week.”

Stephanie never looked back as the weight came off beautifully, she enjoyed lovely meals like steak and chips, curries and even enjoyed a tipple or two. She was also thrilled that her family could eat the same food and they enjoyed it thoroughly.

She says that, “when I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started. After losing 6 stone and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me,so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost my weight without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and group. As someone who has lost weight myself I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight. Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.

“Like a lot of slimmers, I had tried to lose weight so many times before by following numerous diets but they were never sustainable because I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate. I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World it was different.

"Having just got engaged the thought of wedding dress shopping was something I genuinely feared but then when I joined Slimming World I never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you are never hungry and no foods are banned so there’s no deprivation. I couldn’t believe I’d found a way to lose weight without starving myself.

“As the weight came off I began to exercise slowly to try help get the results I wanted ! Being active within SlimmingWorld is a really big part of their plan and soon I began to love it and now it’s a part of my daily routine ! It allows me some me time as well as giving me that feel good factor!

"I use to struggle getting off the sitting room floor playing with my kids now I enjoy being outside doing things that I never thought I would be able to do ! It’s given me my life back ! As a Consultant it’s my role to create that warm, supportive atmosphere to get people sharing their ideas and experiences to help others - it’s going to be great fun!”

When Stephanie got married and put on that dress she worked so hard for she says “ the feeling I had on my wedding day was something I thought I’d never experience ! I felt proud and beautiful! Again words I never thought I’d use to describe myself and that’s what slimming world has done for me, it has given me a new found self love and for that I am so grateful !

Carmel who runs Slimming World’s Abbeyleix group and manages stephanie as a Team Developer, says: “Slimming World Consultants are chosen for their positive outlook and because they genuinely care about the health and happiness of others. With Stephanie experience of being a successful Slimming World member and her kind and warm personality and great sense of humour I just know that she’ll be an amazing support to members, cheering them all the way to their target weight.”

Now, she has trained as a Consultant for Slimming World, the UK and Ireland’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire. Members at the group are getting ready to welcome Stephanie as their new Consultant when she takes over the group on 16th July 2018!

She will relaunch The Portarlington group on Monday evenings from 5.30pm and 7.30pm. For more information contact Stephanie on 087-0933673. She is looking forward to welcoming you all on the night.