UPDATE: Irish Water appeal to conserve water as 30,000 Laois people could be hit with cuts

The Irish public has responded to requests to conserve water in the last couple of days and Irish Water is appealing for this to continue as the drought conditions are set to continue for up to ten days.

Drought is increasingly reducing capacity in rivers, lakes and wells, while Irish Water production plants struggle to meet increasing demand.

A Water Conservation Order is in place in the Greater Dublin Area and could be enforced in Laois, Kilkenny and Limerick this week depending on supply and demand.

Demand levels in the Greater Dublin area have decreased from a high of 615 mega litres on June 27 down to 578 mega litres yesterday, Monday July 2.

Irish Water has thanked people for their sustained effort to conserve water but appeals to everyone to continue with their water conservation efforts as water supply levels remain at a critically low level.

In the midlands, Portlaoise and Athlone remain under pressure with some restrictions in the eastern part of Athlone in the coming nights. Daily tracking of schemes shows increasing risk in the south, with plants at Clonakilty and Bantry close to restrictions. In Galway there are night time restrictions on Inis Mór and Inis Oirr while demand is significantly up on Inis Meain. There are also night time restrictions in Galway City.

Irish Water is tankering water from larger schemes to top up reservoirs where levels are falling and trying to protect borderline supplies so as to protect water supply to homes and businesses.

This work becomes more challenging as the drought impacts spread nationally and the reserves of water fall across the country.

Irish Water says it is engaging with vulnerable customers including farmers where supplies are impacting animal welfare.



Kate Gannon is the Corporate Affairs Manager at Irish Water.

"Over the last fortnight, we are continuing to communicate the need to conserve water and we would like to thank the public for their efforts.

"We also acknowledge the role of the Irish media in helping to communicate our message. Met Eireann’s 10 day forecast predicts that there will not be any rainfall and we want the public to sustain their conservation efforts.

“Water levels in rivers, lakes and wells across the country are at a level that we would usually experience coming into the Autumn. Given that we are in early July, unless we continue to conserve water, we will be facing into ongoing restrictions over the coming months," she said.