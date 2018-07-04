MET EIREANN issue new mid week weather warning

Irish weather forecaster Met Eireann has issued a new mid week High Temperature weather warning for a number of counties across the country, mainly in the midlands.

A Status Yellow High Temperature warning is in place for Laois, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

The warning is valid on Wednesday until 7:00pm as temperatures are expected to soar to 27 or 28 degrees during the day.

Meanwhile, a drought or near-drought weather warning is in place until Friday.

Heatwave sparks Red alert fire warning to be extended in Ireland.

MET EIREANN FORECAST

Wednesday will be very warm and sunny with afternoon temperatures of 23 to 28 degrees, highest across the midlands. In the afternoon and evening cloud will develop across the south of the country and a few showers may break out. Light winds with local sea-breezes.

Wednesday night will be dry and clear for the bulk of the country with lows of 11 to 13 degrees. Later in the night cloud will increase over the northwest of the country and will bring patchy mist, drizzle and light rain.

Tomorrow will be generally cloudier and a little cooler for the north and west with highs of 17 to 22 degrees and occasional light rain or drizzle during the morning. Much of Leinster and Munster will be warm again with hazy sunshine and highest temperatures of 22 to 26 degrees.

Nationally it will continue largely dry, sunny and warm, but cloudier and cooler in the northwest at times.

Mainly dry on Friday and becoming warmer in northern parts with maximum temperatures recovering into the low twenties. Highs in the mid-twenties, generally, further south, warmest in the midlands.

The day will bring a mix of cloud interspersed with warm sunny periods. Isolated light showers may develop in the afternoon, though the risk is considered to be quite low at this stage, with largely dry conditions prevailing. Winds generally light, with sea breezes developing, keeping the coasts a little cooler.

High pressure is expected to build again over Ireland this weekend. Warm and mostly sunny conditions on Saturday, with any early mist patches clearing rapidly.

There will be a little more in the way of patchy cloud over western areas with perhaps a few light showers about Ulster and north Connacht in the afternoon, but most other areas will be dry with long sunny periods.

Maximum temperatures will be in the mid to high twenties with locally hot conditions signalled for parts of Leinster and east Munster. A little cooler and fresher in the Atlantic coastal fringes, and on coasts generally, due to local sea breezes.

On Sunday a weak weather front approaches the northwest coast, giving cloudier intervals and some patchy rain or drizzle for a time in northwestern areas on Sunday, but elsewhere the warm, fine and sunny conditions continue, with locally hot temperatures signalled in parts of the east and south. Again it will be a little cooler and fresher in the Atlantic coastal fringes.