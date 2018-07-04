Reports of a national hosepipe ban expected to be imposed by Irish Water

There are reports that a national hosepipe ban could be introduced today by Irish Water in an effort to conserve water as the hatewave shows no sign of letting up.

The Irish Independent reported at lunchtime on Wednesday that it understands the ban will be extended across the whole country later today due to low water supply levels.

The ban is already in place across the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) including parts of Kildare since last Monday.

The Water Conservation Order is in place until July 31 for now but this could be extended as the water shortage may have a knock on effect into late summer.

The ban prohibits the use of water drawn through a hosepipe or similar for the purpose of watering a garden, cleaning a private motor-vehicle using a domestic hosepipe, cleaning a private leisure boat using a hosepipe, filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool (except when using hand held containers filled directly from a tap), filling or maintaining a domestic pond (excluding fish ponds) using a hosepipe, filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain (with the exception of such use for commercial purposes), use of water for filling or replenishing an artificial pond (excluding fish ponds), lake or similar application.

Met Eireann is forecasting some showers in the south of the country today but no complete break is expected in the warm weather for the foreseeable future.

Visible satellite image from lunchtime today.

Cloud slowly increasing over the south of the country. Isolated showers possible here later this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/byBO7nB9kL — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 4, 2018

Night-time restrictions are currently imposed across more than 40 water supply schemes, with more than 100 more under threat.

The Irish Independent has reported that Irish Water believes that only a national ban on using hosepipes to water gardens, wash cars or fill paddling pools or ponds will help conserve supplies.

The national outlet has reported that the move was discussed at a review meeting of the National Emergency Coordination Group on Wednesday morning.

Members of the group include Met Éireann, the Department of Housing, Department of Defence, the HSE, Gardai, Irish Water and others.