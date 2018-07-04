Huge fire being tackled from the air in the Slieve Blooms

Emergency services are continuing to tackle a large forest fire near the Slieve Blooms mountains this evening.

The fire was reported earlier on Wednesday afternoon between Kinnitty and Cadamstown.

A number of Fire Crews responded but it's understood the fire has since spread to a perimeter of around 300 metres.

Multiple units of Offaly Fire Services remain at the scene tackling the blaze on the ground while a number of helicopters are assisting to bring the blaze under control.

Offaly Fire Services says it is working to extinguish the fire and caution for motorists and householders is advised due to smoke and visibility issues.

More on this story as we get it...