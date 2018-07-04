IN PICTURES: Laois and Offaly crews tackle fire in Slieve Bloom Mountains

Firefighters from Laois and Offaly battled a fire in the Slieve Bloom Mountains on Wednesday evening.

The fire was still ongoing at 10:00pm on Wednesday night according to a post online by Laois Fire and Rescue service.

"Crews from Mountrath and Mountmellick are working with colleagues from Offaly Fire & Rescue Service along with Coillte to contain a large fire on Slieve Blooms,” a post on the Laois County Fire and Rescue Service Facebook stated.

Offaly Fire and rescue service has said that the Cut Road between Clonaslee and Mountmellick is closed.

"All other feeder roads from Kinnitty, Cadamstown, Mountrath to Slieve Blooms should be avoided.

"Firefighting operations are continuing and access roads need to be maintained.

"Please do not travel to view the fire as you will hamper operations.

"Wind directions can quickly change and you may become isolated and trapped by fire spread.

"Helicopter water drops will continue," a post on the Offaly fire service Facebook page stated.

Thanks to Leinster Express readers who sent in pictures of the fire from their different locations around the county.

The above picture was taken by photographer Gerhard Nel around 9:20pm.

This picture was taken by Sam Cairns from the Ballyfin Road in Portlaoise.

This picture was taken by James Osbourne.

This picture sent in by Jane Chambers in Killanure shows a closer view of the smoke billowing from the fire.

Mary Cuddy sent in this pictures taken roughly three miles from the fire.

Picture taken in Portlaoise by Caroline Maher.

Picture by Katarzyna Żórawska over houses.

View of the fire from Kilminchy in Portlaoise sent in by Clare McCann.

Picture sent in via Instagram (@Laoisnews) by Joanne Smyth taken from the Ridge Road in Portlaoise.