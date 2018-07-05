WATCH: Incredible aerial video shows true extent of fire in Slieve Blooms

This incredible aerial footage from Offaly Fire and Rescue shows the extent of the fire in the Slieve Blooms tonight.

The post on Facebook states, "In case you have any doubt of the extent of the fire in the Slieve Blooms please have a look at this video. Please please please stay away from the area. DO NOT TRAVEL to have a look."

The fire broke out this afternoon and firefighters and helicopters have been tackling the blaze ever since.

Members of the public are being urged to stay away from the scene. Gardai are set to close roads in the Slieve Bloom mountains in a bid to prevent the public hindering the efforts of fire services who are tackling a forest fire.

The Cut Road between Clonaslee and Mountmellick is now closed. All other feeder roads from Kinnitty, Cadamstown, Mountrath to Slieve Blooms should be avoided. Local road access for residents will be facilitated.