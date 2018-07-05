Irish Air Corps warn against danger of unauthorised drones during wildfire

The Irish Air Corps has shared a warning online asking people not to use drones to capture pictures and videos in areas where a wildfire is ongoing.

Helicopters assisted in tackling a wildfire in the Slieve Bloom Mountains in Laois and Offaly on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, they shared a striking graphic warning the public "If you fly, we can't".

The poster says that flying drones near wildfires is not safe, flying them near wildfires without permission could cause injury or death to firefighters and hamper their ability to do their job.

It also warns that aerial firefighting may be suspended if an unauthorised drone is in the area, allowing the fire time to spread.

Laois Civil Defence shared the message on Facebook and appealed to the public not to fly drones in these situations.

