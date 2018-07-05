Hero firefighter rescues deer from Slieve Bloom forest fire

Offaly Fire and Rescue Service has shared an adorable insight into the work firefighters have been doing battling a blaze in the Slieve Bloom Mountains on Wednesday and Thursday.

On the Fire Service Facebook page a hero firefighter is pictured after saving a small deer from the danger of the raging flames.

More pictures shared by Offaly Fire and Rescue Service.

Irish Defence Forces deployed to help tackle Slieve Bloom fire.

Among the many fallouts of the Slieve Bloom mooreland and forest fires, still raging across the Laois Offaly mountains, are the many wild bird chicks trapped in ground nests.

They include the rare Hen Harrier bird of prey, a protected species.

Birdwatch Ireland's Conservation Team member Ricky Whelan, is also the chairman of the Irish Wildlife Trust Laois/Offaly.

He said the situation is grim for rare birds in the mountains.

"Its pretty grim and the last thing these species need," Mr Whelan told the Leinster Express.

