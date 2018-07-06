Cash secured for Laois national school road safety and improvement works

Funding has been approved for road safety improvements at a Laois national school according to a County Councillor.

Councillor John Joe Fennelly has said he is pleased that funding of €44,955 has been approved for road safety and improvement works at Raheen National School.

"This will improve significant safety improvement works in terms of parking and traffic management and for all who used the schools.

"The Board of Management, the Principal, teachers and the parents committee are to be commended for putting such a good proposal together for this funding.

"I also want to acknowledge the work of Laois County Council and the Area Engineer and staff who help progress this application to a successful conclusion.

"I look forward to this work being carried out as soon as possible to that these improvement works can be in place during the course of 2018.

"I was pleased to have worked with and assisted all involved in the school in this project and we all look forward to the area being made safer for students, staff, parents and all who are involved in the school," he said.

