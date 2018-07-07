Smoke visible for miles as fire burns through Slieve Bloom mountains again today

Smoke is visible from Tullamore to Portlaoise as another fire continues to burn through the Slieve Bloom mountains this morning. This picture, taken in Tullamore shows the smoke billowing up into the sky.

It is the second big fire of the week after fire crews from Offaly, Laois, the defence forces and Coillte spent Wedensday and Thursday near the Wolftrap area of the mountain.

The Status Red Warning for forest fires has been extended into next week and Coillte have issued the following advice to people who will be in wooded areas in the coming days..

1. DO NOT light fires and be careful of all activity involving fires

2. REPORT any suspicious activity you may observe

3. REPORT any forest fires you see to local fire brigade Call 112 or 999)

4. DO NOT approach forest fires under any circumstance, they are extremely dangerous

5. KEEP access points and forest entrances clear for emergency services