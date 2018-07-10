Summer surge in trolley numbers at Portlaoise hospital

Portlaoise hospital is in the top three worst hit hospitals by the trolley crisis while, onging pressure at its sister hospital in Tullamore, has left 50 people waiting for beds at the two midlands hospitals.

Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation trolley county figures for Tuesday, July 10 shows that there were 28 patients waiting for beds at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

It is second behind the two big city hospitals in Limerick and Cork. All of the patients had to wait in the Emergency Department (A&E / ED) of the Laois hospital.

Portlaoise has not been hit as badly as other hospitals by the trolley crisis this year. A sister hospital in the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group - Tullamore hospital has been one of the worst hit. On Tuesday, July 10 there were 22 patients waiting in the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

Naas, Tallaght and St James' are the other hospitals in the Dublin Midlands Group. St James', the country's biggest hospital, had just two patients waiting.

The increase in Portlaoise's figures contrasts with a national decline.

The INMO says the nationwide figure is 344, a decrease of 6% on the same day last year when there were 365 patients on trolleys.