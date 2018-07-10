Small Laois community raises massive €20,000 in memory of Liam Kealy

A memorial run/walk in honour of the late Liam Kealy has raised a massive €20,000 for a Cork rescue service.

Family and friends of well-known Liam Kealy from Ballyadams organised a 5km/10km walk/run at Ballylinan Clubhouse which was a huge success for the small community.

There was a massive outpouring of support on the day, June 3, which would have been Liam’s 35th birthday.

A local committee of Liam’s friends and family including his wife Ashling and her family organised the fundraiser walk/run to raise funds for Mallow Search and Rescue in Cork. The voluntary rescue team recovered Liam’s body from the River Lee on January 21 this year, after a night out with friends.

Hundreds of people turned out to show their support for Liam’s family and friends on the day with race entries at €10 and prizes for first, second and third place.

An online fundraiser was also set up alongside the walk/run which raised over €10,000 while a further €10,000 was raised from events on the day.

Gillian Whelan is one of the organisers of the fundraiser. Speaking to the Leinster Express at the time of the event she said family and friends wanted to thank Mallow Search and Rescue.

"We wanted to do something to mark his first birthday not with us and raise funds for Mallow Search and Rescue.

“We are all massively grateful as they brought that tragic weekend to a conclusion. We want to show our gratitude.

“Liam was a young man, he should be 35, he had a young wife Ashling and a 13 year old daughter Shauna. It was such a tragedy losing him so young. We are doing this so his family can see how important he was in the community and how sadly missed he is by so many people,” Gillian said.

This money will now go towards helping Mallow Search and Rescue Team which is a voluntary body.

