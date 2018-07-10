€10 million funding announced for Portlaoise regeneration housing project

Money for housing project that is central to the regeneration of Portlaoise has been given the green light.

Laois TD and Minister for Justice & Equality, Charlie Flanagan has announced that in excess of €10 million is being allocated to Sophia Housing Association Ltd and Co-Operative Ireland Housing for the provision of 47 houses on the former Presentation Convent and school lands in Portlaoise.

“Having recently discussed the project with my colleague & Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy, I am delighted to announce that approval in principle has been granted for the building of 47 housing units under the Department of Housing Capital Assistance Scheme under Rebuilding Ireland.

“The provision of these 47 new homes in Portlaoise is a boost for the county and will provide housing to elderly people and families in need.

“The total investment in the project is €10,059,191 which is the most significant investment in housing in Portlaoise in recent years.

“This is really good news. It will directly benefit elderly and families in need and will greatly help to reduce the pressure on housing in the county. Furthermore it will provide Laois with a legacy of improved housing stock for those who are unable to provide for themselves," he said.

The landmark convent building which has fallen into dereliction will be retained.

Portlaoise is a pilot location for urban regeneration under the Government's national development plan Project Ireland 2040.