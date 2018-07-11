Electric Picnic donates €15,000 to Youth Work Ireland Laois and announces new performances

Four young people from Laois will share their performances at Electric Picnic Music and Arts Festival in Stradbally this summer.

This comes as Electric Picnic has donated €15,000 to Youth Work Ireland Laois, forming a new bond between both bodies who share a home in County Laois.

The money that has been donated will go towards running the Portlaoise Youth Cafe after school club programme for a year.

Fundraising and Sponsorship Co-Ordinator for Youth Work Ireland Laois, Kery Mullaly, said they are thrilled to have Electric Picnic on board.

“It is phenomenal we see it as a natural fit, it is an organic partnership and we are thrilled to have Electric Picnic on board. The fact that they are also giving some of our young people and opportunity to perform at Electric Picnic is phenomenal it really amplifies the whole engagement.

“We have about ten groups that operate from here and the after school programme is what Electric Picnic is helping to fund, that is secure now.

“We want to thank Melvin Benn, Sorcha O’Reilly and everyone at Electric Picnic,” he said.

Youth Work Ireland Laois members Cian Mac Gearailt and brother and sister act Eoin and Niamh O’Sullivan will perform music at the Hazelwood Stage at Electric Picnic while Glory Anumundu will perform spoken word and Mark McCormack will have a visual arts installation representing the youth art group Splatter.

Having just found out he will be singing at Electric Picnic, Cian Mac Gearailt told the Leinster Express he was shocked.

“I am very excited, I am shocked, I didn’t know if we would get it or not so I am delighted. I will sing some of my own songs and a couple of covers, I have played at a few festivals around town before but this is fantastic,” he said.

Festival Producer and Creative Programmer for Electric Picnic, Sorcha O’Reilly said she was impressed with the standard of talent in Laois.

"We are absolutely thrilled. Initially we thought it was lovely to offer the opportunity for the performance but once we saw some links of their performances we were bowled over by the talent here from Laois,” she said.