Launch of 2018 Ossory Show

The Ossory Agricultural/Massive Truck and Vintage Show will be held this year on Sunday, July 22 at Coolfin, Rathdowney.

Proceedings will kick off on Saturday evening, July 21 with a Barbecue featuring a bar and music by 'Deuce.'

The Show day itself on Sunday will include all the popular show events.

Highlights will include the The Meadow Meats €2,000 Super Beef Championship, Glanbia €1000 Fresian Calf Championship, A.I.B. Pedigree Interbreed Calf Class, Ashbourne Meats All Ireland Senior Breeding Heifer, Ossory Show All Ireland Crossbred Male Or Female Calf Born 2017, FBD €1,200, Ossory Crossbred Belgian Blue Championship, Sheep, Horses, Working Hunter Championship, Nominations To Top Stallions, Poultry, Arts & Crafts, Baking, Sewing, Local Home Produce, Trade Stands, Entertainment, Fun Dog Show, Tug Of War, Best Dressed Competitions and most Glamorous Granny, Massive Truck, Vintage Car and Tractor Show, Traditional Threshing, All Ireland Tug O War, and Fittest Family

There are 200 classes to exhibit in and much more.

This year's show is in support of Saplings and the Down Syndrome Centre Midlands.

For further details contact Catherine Fitzgerald 087 9975902 (Secretary) Peter Ging 086 2394573 (Chairman), Seamus Costigan Pro’s Truck, General, Canice Gorman Tradestands, 0872326493 and Brain McCartney 0861719696