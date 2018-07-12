Laois County Council issue warning over motor tax discounts on social media

Laois County Council has warned the public not to buy into advertisements on social media selling discounted motor tax rates.

In a statement, the Laois Motor Taxation office said motor tax is never offered at discounted rates.

"Laois Motor Taxation office is aware of a social media post advertising “discounted motor tax rates”. Please note that Motor Tax is never offered at discounted rates and you should only conduct your motor taxation transactions with your local Motor Taxation office or by using the Department of Transport, Trade and Sport official online motor tax website."