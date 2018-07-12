Food industry jobs in the works for Laois

The Leinster Express understands that a major Irish food company is on the verge of announcing jobs in Portlaoise.

It is understood an announcement is imminent from an Irish company in the food production sector relating to a new venture with a US based company.

This is set to follow on from an announcement earlier this week of 30 new jobs with SkOUT Secure Intelligence, a leading provider of cyber-security technology opening of its new European HQ in Portlaoise.

The US-based company was founded by Laois entrepreneur Aidan Kehoe.