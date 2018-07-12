New facilities planned for large Laois GAA club

A large GAA club in county Laois has announced its intention to build new changing rooms on its grounds.

Portarlington Gaelic Athletic Association plans to apply for permission to develop its facilities at Canal Road, Portarlington.

The development consists of the construction of new changing rooms, plant room and all associated site works under the existing stand.

The planning application may be inspected or purchased at the planning authority during public opening hours.

The notice for planning permission was published in this week’s Leinster Express newspaper.