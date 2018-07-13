Irish Water update on low water pressure in Laois

Leak detection works and repair crews working in Laois has caused low water pressure in some parts of the county.

A spokesperson for Irish Water has said that water pressure has been turned down and turned off to find and fix leaks in areas of Portlaosie and Rathdowney.

"Irish Water has leak detection and repair crews working, under the operational direction of Laois County Council, in both Portlaoise and Rathdowney.

"The low pressure issues in Rathdowney will be a relation to pressure having to be turned down and water having to be turned off during the find and fix of leaks.

"This is for a short period of time only, although it can take water a little longer to restore full pressure to some houses depending on their location for example if they are on high ground. There are no restrictions in place in Rathdowney," a spokesperson for Irish Water said.

Meanwhile, a nationwide hosepipe ban is in place in an effort to conserve water due to significantly low levels of rainfall in the last week.