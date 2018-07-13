Laois Red Cross to ambulance service cash boost

Emergency services in rural Laois have received a boost with confirmation of a €50,000 grant for new Red Cross ambulance in Laois.

Loais/Offaly TD and Minister for Justice & Equality, Charlie Flanagan, said money comes from a new round of the Clár Programme will make funding available for first responder organisations in Laois.

Speaking about the purpose of the funds Minister Flanagan the latest round of the Clár Programme would support First Responders in rural areas.

“Laois has been allocated €50,000 for first responder organisations. The Irish Red Cross- Laois based in Raheen has been approved €50,000 for the purchase of an Ambulance," he said.



Minister Flanagan said all groups who applied for funding under this round of the Clár Programme were ultimately successful.

He added that this builds on the funding of €1.2m provided by Government last year to 44 organisations for projects ranging from defibrillators for small community organisations to a significant level of support to Irish Community Rapid Response (ICRR) a voluntary GP led national scheme of emergency first response and the provision of 6 First Response Vehicles for Mountain Rescue Teams all over Ireland.

“Through the Clár Programme and other supports under the Action Plan of Rural Development, such as the Rural Recreation programme and the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, Fine Gael will continue working hard to support the economic and social development of communities in rural Ireland,” said the Fine Gael TD.