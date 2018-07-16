Met Eireann weather forecast for the week ahead

According to Met Eireann, there are signs that there could be some significant rainfall ahead this week with drier weather again at the weekend.

However, not enough rain is forecast to fall to eliviate the ongoing drought conditions nationwide. A status yellow Met Eireann weather warning for drought remains in place but there will be no significant reduction in soil moisture deficits. This warning is in place until Wednesday, July 18.

Monday night is forecast to be dry in most places with just the chance of an isolated shower. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees. A few patches of mist will form overnight under slack breezes.

A bright and dry start in most areas Tuesday morning with some sunny intervals. A few showers will occur through the course of the day, most frequent in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures will range 17 to 21 degrees, and it will be warmest in the East. Southwest or variable breezes will be light.

There will be more of an Atlantic influence on our weather through this week according to the national forecaster. Rainfall accumulations will be small despite showery conditions over the next couple of days in a westerly airflow and the chance of some rain in places later in the week. Warmer by the end of the week, especially in the east and south.

On Wednesday, temperatures will climb a bit higher than Monday and Tuesday with less showers and more sunshine around, especially in the east and south. Cloudy periods will persist in the northwest until evening though. Highs ranging 19 to 23 degrees generally, but 16 to 18 degrees in the northwest. Light west to northwest breezes.

Many places dry with good sunshine on Thursday but cloud will gradually thicken through the day in northern and western areas with late rain arriving in the north. Highs of 17 to 23 degrees, coolest in the northwest under those cloudier skies.

Some uncertainty with regard to how far south the rain in the north will spread down over the country, but overall a cloudy and rather humid day for most with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in northern and western areas, turning light and patchy and increasingly confined to higher ground further south. Top temperatures 18 to 21 degrees generally but possibly higher - into the low to mid-twenties - in parts of the south and east, dependent on spells of hazy sunshine breaking through.

The weekend is looking generally warm and humid. Cloudy with patchy light rain on Saturday. Drier on Sunday with sunny spells in east and south. Top temperatures 18 to 23 degrees on Saturday. Warmer in the east and southeast on Sunday with temperatures into the mid-twenties in prolonged sunny breaks.