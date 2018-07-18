Facebook afflicted by fake news says Laois Sinn Féin TD after new revelations

Facebook is afflicted by fake news and new revelations about how the social media platform polices itself prove self-regulation must end according to Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Communications and Laois Brian Stanley TD.

Speaking after a Channel 4 Dispatches investigation he said that the attitude of Facebook to what it deems acceptable content is appalling.

This graphic video depicting a child abuser beating a young boy was left on Facebook for several years, despite requests to have it taken down.#Dispatches went undercover to investigate why the social media network is leaving extreme content on its site.



Dep Stanley said facebook has questions to answer.

“The revelation last night was alarming, that violent videos and racist images were being judged acceptable content by Facebook, and allowed on its platform. This clearly demonstrates a need for major changes needed now.

“Social media plays a large part in how people now communicate and receive their news. However, it is afflicted with huge problems in fake news, lack of transparency, and unacceptable content.

“Facebook executives must be questioned before the Oireachtas Communications Committee. The digital age of self–regulation is over and we need to have a legislative structure in place to protect individual citizens from both exploitation and offence, whilst maintaining freedom of speech," said the TD.

The programme featured footage of Facebook training in Dublin which showed a boy being beaten. Staff were advised by trainers workin for the social media giant not to remove the video from facebook.

Richard Allan, Vice President of Global Policy for Facebook, apologised following the investigation.

"We're one of the most heavily scrutinised companies in the world - and that's right.

"We have a lot of reach to people in many different countries. It's right that we're held to high standards. We also hold ourselves to high standards.

"You've identified some areas where we've failed, and I'm here today to apologise for those failings and make it clear that we do recognise that they were weaknesses, that we should not be in this position.

"All I can say is that we are committed, wherever failings are brought to our attention, to taking them seriously, to addressing them, and to trying to make sure that we do better in future."