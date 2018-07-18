Irish Water forced to look for more water in Laois

Irish Water has been forced to see if it can find more water in Laois.

This comes following weeks of drought conditions across the country and a nationwide water conservation order.

Irish Water is looking for more sources of water in Laois in old boreholes that are no longer in use. They will need to be ready if the need arises during a water shortage in the county.

A spokesperson for Irish Water said that there are no plans to use old boreholes yet but the preparation is underway.

"Reservoir levels in Co. Laois are currently being managed and supply is being maintained.

"However, due to the current drought conditions, challenges are being faced at many water sources across the country, including in Co. Laois.

"Irish Water is currently evaluating the potential of using a number of existing boreholes in Co. Laois that are currently not in use, should the need arise.

"However, there are currently no plans in place to utilise these sources and we are carrying out this review, as we are with water supplies across the country, as a pre-cautionary measure only," the spokesperson said.

Met Eireann extended its status yellow drought weather warning for another week in Leinster and Munster. It is now valid until Wednesday, July 25 in two provinces while the west is expected to get some rain in the coming week.