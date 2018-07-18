Met Eireann weather warning for the week ahead

Met Eireann has extended its status yellow weather warning for drought conditions for Leinster and Munster as another week of little or no rain in expected.

The weather warning was issued on Wednesday, July 18 and is valid until Wednesday, July 25. The warning has been lifted in Connacht as the west is in for some Atlantic patchy rain over the next week.

In the national weather forecast, it will be dry on Wednesday night with clear spells and patchy cloud. Mist patches will form in some areas in near calm conditions. Minimum temperatures will range 7 to 11 degrees, coolest inland.

Thursday will be dry for much of the day with a mix of cloud and good sunny spells. However, cloud will thicken during the afternoon in northern and western areas with patchy rain edging into northwestern counties towards evening. Top temperatures will range from 18 to 23 degrees with highest values across Munster and Leinster. Light variable breezes at first but moderate to fresh southwesterly winds will develop along the Atlantic seaboard later.

A dry start to Thursday night in most areas. But rain and drizzle in northern and western coastal counties early on will become more widespread later. Mild and close, with lowest temperatures 12 to 15 C.

Friday will be cloudy and misty, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in many areas for a time on Friday.

The rain looks set to be persistent and locally heavy over Ulster and north Connacht, but amounts elsewhere are likely to be small, especially over Munster and south Leinster.

A clearance set to develop over Ulster later in the morning will extend to the rest of the country during the afternoon. Sunny spells at times in the clearance and just the odd light shower. Top temperatures 17 to 21 C., in moderate west to northwest breezes.

Saturday and Sunday will both be mostly dry days, but some light rain may affect northern areas late on Sunday.

Cloud cover will vary, but sunny spells should develop in all areas. Top temperatures generally 18 to 21 C., over Ulster and Atlantic coastal counties, but elsewhere, values will be in the low twenties and locally reaching the mid twenties in the Southeast on Sunday.

Breezy on Saturday, with moderate westerly winds, which will be fresh on parts of the Atlantic Seaboard, but winds will be more variable and lighter in direction on Sunday.

TREND INTO NEXT WEEK looks mild, occasionally warm up to midweek. A good deal of dry weather on Monday, but some patchy rain and drizzle along Atlantic coasts Monday evening. Some outbreaks of rain and drizzle on Tuesday but much of this only giving small amounts of rain, with just a small chance of some heavier falls.