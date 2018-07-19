Lucky top prize lotto winning ticket sold in Laois town

Someone who bought a lotto ticket in a Laois town has woken up €250,000 richer this Thursday morning.

Last night's lotto jackpot was worth €5.5 million. One lucky person who bought a ticket in Supervalu, Abbeyleix matched all six numbers in the Lotto Plus 2 draw cashing in on the top prize of €250,000!

SuperValu store manager in Abbeyleix, Co. Laois, April O'Halloran and staff celebrating at news they sold last night's winning Lotto Plus 2 winning ticket with a prize of a cool 250,000.

There has been huge speculation around who the lucky winner is with a big reaction locally in Abbeyleix.

The National Lottery today appealed to all Laois players to check their tickets to see if they have landed this lovely windfall.

The manager of Supervalu in Abbeyleix, April O’Halloran, said today there is massive excitement in the store with news of the big win.

“We can’t believe it! This is our biggest Lotto win to date. Customers have been coming in since 7 a.m. checking their tickets. There is an amazing buzz and we hope that the winner is a local.”

A National Lottery spokesperson urged its players in Laois to check their tickets. “We are delighted to have two happy players today, in Laois and Kerry! And we are also thrilled for SuperValu who sold both winning tickets. We are reminding our players that as the jackpot wasn’t won it will be rolling to over €6 million for this Saturday.”