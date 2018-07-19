New cafe being built in busy Portlaoise shopping area

Portlaoise is proving to be a prime location for investment having welcomed numerous new businesses in recent months.

Adding to the recent investment in the town, a brand new cafe is currently under construction at the busy shopping area in Portlaoise Retail Park.

A new freestanding Costa coffee shop, the second in the town, is being built in the car park at Portlaoise Retail Park.

Thirty car parking spaces have been lost to the development which is across the road from the new Ben Dunne Gym which is expected to open in August. A cafe under the Costa brand is already open inside Laois Shopping Centre.

The new cafe is in the centre of the car park featuring a slanted roof and outdoor seating area.

This comes just weeks after Insomnia cafe opened at the Kyle Centre in Portlaoise. A brand new chip shop called Chipmongers has opened this week on Main Street. A new thai restaurant opened on Main Street earlier this year too and Iceland supermarket moved into the retail space at Fairgreen in Portlaoise.

Laois footballer Kieran Lillis, recently opened Lilly’s Bar on Main Street, backed by Dublin footballer Bernard Brogan and is now involved in developing a gym with another Laois footballer.

Irish food company Glanbia announced a €130 million investment in a new cheese factory in Portlaoise bringing almost 80 full time jobs by 2020.