Motorists to use alternative route as Laois road closed

Express Reporter

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Motorists to use alternative route as Laois road closed

Turn for the Cork Rd in Stradbally Picture: Google Maps

Motorists in Laois will need to use an alternative route in Stradbally on Monday as a road has been closed. 

The Cork Road (R427) was closed on Monday due to fallen power lines. 

Motorists have been asked to use an alternative route. 