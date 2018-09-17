Ploughing Championships on the move as location almost 'sealed' for new venue

A new location looks to be nailed on to be the next venue for the National Ploughing Championships.

After three successful years in Tullamore, a source close to the National Ploughing Association told the Leinster Express that two farms near The Fighting Cocks in Carlow on the road to Wexford road are set to be the venue in 2019.

The site is understood to close to the M9 Dublin Waterford motorway. "The source said the event was 'signed and sealed' for Carlow".

Carlow last hosted in 2006 when a site at Grangeford near Tullow was the venue. It co-incided with the World Ploughing Championships.

Speaking to Carlow Live in August, Anna Marie McHugh, assistant managing director, National Ploughing Association said Carlow was a definite possibility to host the event in 2019.

It remains to be seen if Laois is in the running to host the championships when it hosts the World Championships in 2021.

Doubt was cast over this last week when it emerged that Michael Lowry was lobbying for it to go to Tipperary.

Traditionally, the venue for the following year is announced on the final day of the Ploughing.

A record breaking 291,500 people passed through the gates of the National Ploughing Championships in 2017.

The event has an economic impact of €35 million and boasts approximately 1,700 exhibitors, almost 300,000 visitors across 2 million feet of trade space and of course, over 300 ploughing competitors taking part as well.