Laois county councillor nominates Presidential hopeful - council to vote

Laois county councillors are set to vote on whether Gemma O'Doherty gets one of the local authority nominations she needs to be a candidate in the Irish presidential election.

She has been nominated by Independent Cllr Ben Brennan following a special meeting last Monday, September 17 in County Hall Portlaoise where a number of prospective candidates made pitches.

Cllr Brennan told the Leinster Express why he has nominated her.

"She probably had the best presentation I've heard for a long time. I feel she would be a good leader. She is not afraid to speak out, and if she is that strong for her campaign, then she would make a good president, she is not afraid to take charge. We had two lady presidents before and they were excellent," he said.

He confirmed that another councillor has seconded his proposal but would not disclose who that is. He believes she can secure enough votes from other Laois councillors.

"I feel they will get her through. Fianna Fáil has seven councillors in Laois and they are not blocking her," he said.

Ms O'Doherty has not other nominations yet. She needs four from local authorities to run in the election. She was nominated in Kilkenny County Council but Fianna Fáil voted against her.

In her speech, the former journalist said she was deeply concerned at the breakdown between politicians and citizens.

"People feel cynical towards politics because they feel their rights are not being upheld, to safe water and housing.

"It is quite clear that my message of transparency, accountability and integrity in public life is terrifying some public representatives who will do anything to stop me getting on the ballot. I hope the people of Kilkenny will remember this in the local elections in May," she said on social media.

"I believe the nomination by FF/FG of three television ‘celebrities’, whose public service record is questionable, is insulting to the Irish electorate and the office of President. I will continue to fight for a nomination on behalf of all Irish citizens who want to see change in our country and have a desire to fix our broken democracy," Ms O'Doherty said.

Fianna Fáil councillors in Laois had intended nominating Sean Gallagher but he already had the backing of four councils.

The vote to decide whether Ms Doherty gets the support of Laois takes place on Monday, September 24 at County Hall in Portlaoise.