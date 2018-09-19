Power outage affecting thousands of people on Laois border as Storm Ali hits
Power outage affecting thousands of people on Laois border as Storm Ali hits
A power outage is affecting thousands of people on the Laois Kilkenny border after a fault in the line, likely to have been caused by strong winds and rain during Storm Ali.
ESB Networks has said some 4,928 customers in Ballyragget area have been cut off and a time is yet to be set for when it will be restored.
There are local reports of the power cut extending into parts of the county between Abbeyleix and Ballyroan.
The fault occurred around 09:15am on Wednesday morning.
Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange Weather Warning for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare and Kerry. This is valid until 01:00 pm today.
Status Orange Storm Ali Weather Warning for National Ploughing Championships site.
Orange Wind Warning Update. 7am Wed Sept 19th— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 19, 2018
Gusts in excess of 130 km/h are possible in coastal regions of the west and northwest.
Latest warning info here https://t.co/b24grJkqcb#StormAli pic.twitter.com/mwCuOk6kiX
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on