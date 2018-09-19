'Dangerous gusty winds' of Storm Ali force closure of Laois landfill

Laois County Council has temporarily closed part of the landfill at Kyletalesha, Portlaoise as Storm Ali sweeps across the country.

The local authority has issued a temporary closure of the public tipping area and civic amenity site at Kyletalesha.



"Due to dangerous gusty winds we are closing the public tipping area and civic amenity site at Kyletalesha, Portlaoise to the public effective immediately until 1pm today. We will review the situation again before opening at 1 pm," was stated on the Laois County Council website.

Elsewhere, the start of day two at the National Ploughing Championship has been delayed this morning due to the storm.

A power cut on the Laois Kilkenny border is affecting thousands of people.