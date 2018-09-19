Laois fire service clearing fallen trees as Storm Ali hits

Michelle Hogan

Reporter:

Michelle Hogan

Laois fire service clearing fallen trees around the county during Storm Ali

Picture: @LaoisFireService

Laois Fire and Rescue Service crews are busy clearing fallen trees that were torn down during Storm Ali this morning. 

Members of Portlaoise fire service cleared a tree from a road in Kilbride, a rural area near the Offaly border between Mountmellick, Emo and Portarlington. There are a number of trees down in the Mountmellick and Portarlington areas.

READ MORE: Tree falls onto car as crowds head to Ploughing 2018.

Despite no status orange weather warning in Laois, Storm Ali has hit the county hard. 

Almost 5,000 people were left without power this morning in the Ballyragget area on the Kilkenny border. 

Laois County Council temporarily closed part of the landfill at Kyletalesha, Portlaoise. 