Laois fire service clearing fallen trees as Storm Ali hits

Laois Fire and Rescue Service crews are busy clearing fallen trees that were torn down during Storm Ali this morning.

Members of Portlaoise fire service cleared a tree from a road in Kilbride, a rural area near the Offaly border between Mountmellick, Emo and Portarlington. There are a number of trees down in the Mountmellick and Portarlington areas.

Our crews are attending a number of trees down in the Mountmellick & Portarlington areas - great care is needed on the road as #StormAli passes through. — Laois Fire & Rescue (@LaoisFireRescue) September 19, 2018

Crew from Portlaoise clearing a tree down on road at Kilbride. pic.twitter.com/AKFjSkFVMt — Laois Fire & Rescue (@LaoisFireRescue) September 19, 2018

Crew from Mountrath station clearing a tree from the road at Redcastle pic.twitter.com/HsljGgr9ik September 19, 2018

Despite no status orange weather warning in Laois, Storm Ali has hit the county hard.

Almost 5,000 people were left without power this morning in the Ballyragget area on the Kilkenny border.

Laois County Council temporarily closed part of the landfill at Kyletalesha, Portlaoise.