Laois hit by Storm Ali power cuts as 140,000 without power in Ireland

Laois has been hit with a number of power outages due to separate faults caused by Storm Ali.

Portlaoise has been listed as one of the areas most affected by power outages according to ESB Networks.

A fault has caused a power outage for 20 homes between Mountmellick and Portlaoise, over 45 homes between Emo and Ballybrittas and almost 5,000 homes in Ballyragget on the Laois Kilkenny border affecting people near Abbeyleix and Ballyroan too.

These outages are just some of 140,000 across the country and are expected to be fixed at different times between 6:00 pm and 10:00 pm on Wednesday night.

"Gale force winds from Storm Ali with gusts of over 140 km/h over the course of this morning have caused damage to the electricity network affecting more than 140,000 homes, farms and businesses. The damage is mainly attributable to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds," a spokesperson for ESB has said.

ESB Networks crews have been dispatched to the most affected areas, making the electricity network safe and assessing the damage, so that they can restore power.

An Important Public Safety Message: If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1850 372 999.

If your fault is not logged please report it at here or on 1850 372 999. Customers should have their MPRN available to access recorded information specific to their location.

