Portlaoise one of 'most impacted' areas after 150km/h Storm Ali winds says ESB

A massive 186,000 homes and businesses have been hit with power cuts after Storm Ali brought winds in excess of 150km/h today.

ESB Networks has issued a statement on the power cuts. Portlaoise is listed as one of the areas most impacted.

"Storm Ali hit early this morning bringing gusts in excess of 150km/h, with the storm tracking northwards over the course of the day.

"As of 1.00pm, approximately 186,000 electricity customers are without power as a result of over 1,400 individual faults on the network across the country. Fallen trees on overhead lines are responsible for most of the damage to the network.

"The areas most impacted include: Cavan, Sligo, Donegal, Castlebar, Galway, Portlaoise, Dundalk, Mullingar and parts of North County Dublin.

"ESB Networks continue to assess the damage to the network and carrying out the necessary work to restore power. Crews in more northerly locations will be deployed once it is safe to do so," a spokesperson said.

An Important Public Safety Message: If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1850 372 999.

