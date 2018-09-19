Dublin bound train damaged by falling tree in Storm Ali

A train en route from Westport to Dublin this morning was damaged by a falling tree between Tullamore and Athlone.

The 7.15am Westport to Dublin train eventually moved on from Tullamore station at a reduced speed.

07.15hrs Westport to Dublin which was delayed and damaged by fallen trees earlier between Athlone and Tullamore, moving on from Tullamore at reduced speed to ensure safety due to windscreen damage pic.twitter.com/ENaIKqFAS4 — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) September 19, 2018

Iarnrod Eireann says there is 'significant disruptions' to rail services due to debris and fallen trees on lines. This includes services to Westport and Galway which run through Tullamore, Portarlington and Clara.

