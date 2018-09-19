Storm Ali ESB update as some to be without power for three days

People across the country could be up to three days without power following Storm Ali.

Portlaoise remains one of the most impacted parts of the country as 126,000 customers across Ireland currently remain without power.

A spokesperson for ESB has given an update on the situation.

"ESB Networks crews continue to work hard throughout the evening to restore power to the remaining 126,000 affected customers. Throughout the day, ESB Networks has restored power to more than 60,000 homes, farms and businesses around the country.

"Storm Ali hit early this morning bringing gusts in excess of 150km/h, with the storm tracking northwards over the course of the day. Fallen trees on overhead lines are responsible for most of the damage to the network. There are more than 2,000 individual faults on the network across the country.

"The areas most impacted include: Cavan, Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal, Castlebar, Galway, Portlaoise, Dundalk, Mullingar and parts of North County Dublin.

"Based on our experience with previous storms, we can predict that it will take up to three days to restore power to customers affected. However, we expect that the vast majority of the 126,000 customers affected will their power restored sooner than that," the spokesperson said.

