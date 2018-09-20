WATCH: Amazing transformation as Offaly bar back ready for business at the National Ploughing Championships

Just a matter of hours after posting a video of the damage caused by Storm Ali to their marquee at The National Ploughing Championships, The Old Harbour Bar has put it all back together again.

The picture above shows what it looked like earlier today after the storm had wreaked havoc.

But after a lot of hard work, this amazing transformation in the video below was achieved on Wednesday night. Those drinks were well deserved. You can drop into the new and improved marquee tomorrow and Friday at Catering Block C.