National Ploughing Championship traffic to clash with music festival traffic

The extra day at the National Ploughing Championships this year means it will clash with a major music festival.

Up to 10,000 people are expected to attend Féile Classical in Thurles in Tipperary, this Friday and Saturday September 21 and 22.

However the main traffic heading back to Cork from the National Ploughing Championships will be going through the town on the same day.

Gardaí have issued traffic advice to festival goers today.

"Patrons should note that the National Ploughing Championships are taking place in Tullamore on Friday the 21st of September 2018 and there will be extra traffic returning from here through Thurles town at the same time as concert goers are arriving. Please ensure you allow extra time for your journey to Féile," they said.

The festival will relive the days of Féile in Semple Stadium in the 1990's with bands like The Stunning, The 4 of Us and Something Happens, accompanied by the RTE Chamber Orchestra, with seating and prosecco.

Traffic travelling to Féile Classical will be directed along designated routes to ensure that they arrive at the car park designated for that route. Each route will be colour coded and will coincide with the car parks in that area.

There will be 3 primary vehicle access routes. Red is for vehicles approaching from East/South. Blue for vehicles from North/West and Purple for local traffic via R660.

Emergency routes will be maintained for all emergency services. They will be designated as a yellow route.

All routes to and from the concert venue and car parks will be clearly signposted – the organisers in conjunction with An Garda Siochana say they will ensure adequate signage is in place the day before the event to help ease traffic flow and for information of patrons attending the event and more especially as patrons leave the event to return to their vehicles.

Festival goers are advised to secure and lock their vehicles, leave no valuables on display, and to park in supervised car parks.