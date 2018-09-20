Residents demand action on fatal Laois road in town that hosts the Electric Picnic

Frustrated Stradbally residents are demanding that Laois TD and Minister Charlie Flanagan step in to resolve what they believe is a refusal by local and national road authorities to tackle a dangerous road in Stradbally.

After what was described as a “negative” meeting with Laois County Council last week, residents said they have given the go-ahead to Cllr Tom Mulhall to set up a meeting with Minister Flanagan.

They want the Laois TD to organise talks with the Minister responsible for roads and transport so that extensive safety work can be carried out at the N80 Oakvale Cemetery bend on the Carlow side of town. Residents gathered road last week with Cllr Tom Mulhall at the site prior to second meeting with Laois County Council’s road engineers.

They believe a roundabout is the only solution to slow traffic at a stretch of road where there have been fatalities. A footpath to allow residents go to the cemetery is also sought. A pedestrian crossing is also requested.

Bend at Oakdale Cemetery. Picture: Michael Scully

A delegation of residents brought their own plans to the meeting with council staff which was also attended by Cllr Mulhall and Cllr Paschal McEvoy.

Residents Martin Walsh, Derek Scully, Frank Morrin and Dominic Harnett also attended the meeting.

Mr Walsh said the meeting produced no results. He claimed the council had no proposals but also added that Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) would not allow a roundabout or the other changes.

The residents rejected this saying roundabouts have been permitted in Carlow and Portlaoise on the N80.

“We are at nothing with them. We will have to go further with this. We are trying to get a meeting now with Minister Charlie Flanagan and Shane Ross, the Minister for Transport. Laois County Council seem to have no say with TII,” said Mr Walsh.

Laois County Council declined to make a comment when contacted by the Leinster Express. TII said it would continue discussions with the council on the matter.

Cllr Tom Mulhall said the issue must be tackled.

"There is a huge problem in Stradbally with speeding traffic going through the town," he said.

The councillor listed the areas impacted: the Oakvale road junction, the local road to Noel Dooley's house, the entrance to Cill Beg estate, the entrance from Timahoe at the Green, the junction at Church Avenue, the vicarstown road junction.

He said the residents on Carlow Road and Main street all have difficulty gaining access on to the main road.

"I am calling on the dept of transport and Transport infrastructure Ireland and Laois county council to put in place two roundabouts one at Oakvale and the other at the Rathmore /Cork junction.

He is also looking for raised tables at the pedestrian crossings all these measures need to be put in place in the interest of safety. He said Portlaoise / Mountmellick have roundabouts and raised tables in place and they are on the same route Rosslare to the west N80.

He added that a Go safe speed van location needs to be put in place at Oakvale.

He said the residents in stradbally are in support of these measures.