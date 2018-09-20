Post Office closures represents 'abject failure' of Government claims TD

An independent TD has hit out at the 'abject failure' of Government which has result in the closure of Post Offices in Laois, Offaly and other counties.

Carol Nolan, who participated in yesterday's March in Dublin which was organised by The Independent Postmasters Union, attacked what she said was the Government’s "failure to consolidate the rural Post-Office Network and prevent closures."

Speaking in the Dáil on the Sinn Féin Private Members motion on ‘The Future of the Post Office Network’, Deputy Nolan, called on the Government to honour the commitment it gave in November 2016 to support the establishment of a five-year Post Office network renewal process.

Addressing her comments to Minister for Communications Denis Naughton, the Independent Offaly TD stated that despite much debate on this topic over the past two years, and many innovative solutions proposed by many stakeholders, the outcome of these proposals has been 'abysmal'.

"The closure of 159 Post offices in rural areas, is an abject failure of Government," Nolan said.

She went on to call on the Minister to acknowledge his failure, his Department’s failure, to respond to a rapidly changing technological environment. Five of the 159 closures announced recently were in Offaly.

Deputy Nolan also called on the Minister to account for his "failure to implement the promised Community Banking solutions."

Outlining the difficulties facing farm families and small rural businesses in accessing low-interest finance, Deputy Nolan demanded to know when the solutions would be implemented.

Minister Naughton indicated that these proposals were due for roll-out in the New Year.

“I hope so we do not want to be back here in a year’s time debating the same issue," ” concluded Deputy Nolan.